Bogosian played 15:06 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
He had missed three games as a healthy scratch. Bogosian delivered four hits and fired one shot. He doesn't have a point this season and has only played nine games, but he sure lays the body when he's on the ice. Bogosian has 33 hits on the season.
