Bogosian (shoulder) took some contact and participated in battle drills during Monday's practice, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Coach Jon Cooper said after the session that Bogosian remains week-to-week. The Lightning hope to have the 32-year-old defenseman back in the lineup later this month. Bogosian is progressing nicely after having shoulder surgery in the offseason.
