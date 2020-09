Bogosian (undisclosed) was on the ice for warmups and is expected to rejoin the lineup for Monday's Game 6 showdown with Dallas, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian last suited up for Game 1 against the Stars on Sep. 19 but it appears he'll get back in the lineup with a chance to clinch the championship in Game 6. The big-bodied blueliner hasn't recorded a point since Aug. 26 against Boston, but he's racked up 22 hits in nine games since then.