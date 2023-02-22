Bogosian scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

He blasted home a point shot midway through the second period for the last of Tampa Bay's four goals in the frame. Bogosian has only three points in 32 games on the season, and his role on the Bolts blue line affords the 32-year-old little fantasy upside, but he has chipped in 91 hits and a plus-6 rating.