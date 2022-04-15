Bogosian was a healthy scratch Thursday against Anaheim.
It was his second-straight scratch. The Bolts' blue line is relatively healthy, so Bogosian will drift in and out of the lineup in the bottom spot. In 40 games this season, the veteran has three goals, five assists, 95 hits and 53 shots.
