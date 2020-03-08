Lightning's Zach Bogosian: Ice time shoots up
Bogosian picked up an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Bruins.
His ice time jumped from 15-17 minutes a night to 22, including a whopping 3:22 shorthanded. Bogosian's ice time shot up after Victor Hedman got hurt and it will likely stay high if the big Swede is out for long. Bogosian isn't much of a fantasy force. But Bogey might be a short-term fit on your roster if Hedman is out and he gains a more prominent role.
