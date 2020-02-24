Lightning's Zach Bogosian: Lands deal with Tampa Bay

Bogosian signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Lightning on Sunday.

After failing to report to AHL Rochester, Bogosian's contract was terminated by the Sabres on Feb. 21. The 29-year-old blueliner has just one goal and five points in 19 games this season. It's unclear what his role with the Lightning will be, but the right-handed defenseman will likely skate on the bottom pair.