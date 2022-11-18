Bogosian (shoulder) will likely be activated off the injured reserve list before Saturday's game against Nashville, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports Friday.

The Lightning placed Cal Foote (upper body) on the injured reserve list Friday, so they've already freed up a roster spot for Bogosian's anticipated return. Bogosian hasn't played yet this season, but if he is available for Saturday's contest, then he'll likely serve on the third pairing. He had three goals, eight points, 53 PIM, 34 blocks and 114 hits in 48 contests in 2022-23.