Bogosian (shoulder) will be out 4-to-6 months after undergoing surgery, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Bogosian underwent the surgery, but it's safe to assume he'll miss at least the first month of the season given the timeline. The 31-year-old defenseman had eight points in 48 contests with the Lightning last season, and he could be placed on long-term injured reserve early in the campaign.