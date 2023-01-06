Bogosian will not play against Winnipeg on Friday as he is banged up, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bogosian had a tough time at practice Friday, before leaving near the start of practice. Coach Jon Cooper said that Bogosian was dinged up a couple of games ago, and should be considered day-to-day. He has one assist with 50 hits in 14 games this season.