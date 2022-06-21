Bogosian notched an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Playing a limited role on the Lightning's third defensive pairing, Bogosian isn't expected to chip in much offense. He's managed an assist in each of the last three playoff rounds, but he's also seeing less than 13 minutes of ice time per game. The 31-year-old has three helpers, 46 hits, 16 blocked shots, 17 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 19 playoff appearances. As a veteran option, he's expected to maintain a place in the lineup over Cal Foote.