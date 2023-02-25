Bogosian (personal) is practicing Saturday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Bogosian missed Thursday's game versus Buffalo after he scored his first of the season Tuesday against the Ducks. He has three points in 32 games this season, as well as 91 hits. Bogosian was playing alongside Victor Hedman at practice and should be back in the Tampa Bay lineup in Detroit on Saturday.
