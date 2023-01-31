Bogosian has no points in his last 13 games and just one assist in 24 games.

The 32-year-old veteran is a bottom pairing defender who brings physicality in limited ice time. Bogosian's game is quiet and consistent, and that keeps him in the lineup over Haydn Fleury and Cal Foote. But he won't be mistaken as a fantasy force. Bogosian is barely in the NHL's top-150 hitters, although it's important to note that he's only played 24 games -- he'd like be in the league's top-50 if he hadn't missed time due to injury this season. Bogosian might be a sneaky source of hits if you desperately need them.