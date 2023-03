Bogosian was handed 14 PIM in Sunday's 6-0 defeat to Carolina.

Bogosian was given a 10-minute misconduct penalty which racked up his PIM in one go. In 37 games this year, the 32-year-old blueliner generated one goal on 45 shots, three assists and 104 hits while averaging 15:04 of ice time. A shutdown defender, Bogosian shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value outside of defensive stats.