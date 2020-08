Bogosian is in the lineup Saturday for the round-robin contest with Philadelphia, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The veteran rearguard sat out Wednesday's game against Boston as a healthy scratch. Bogosian isn't going to light up the scoresheet offensively (just seven points this year), but his steadying presence next to the offensive-minded Victor Hedman makes for a nice complement on the Bolts' back end.