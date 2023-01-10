Bogosian (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Bogosian missed two games while dealing with the injury. The 32-year-old defenseman hasn't been a steady presence in the lineup even when healthy -- he's occasionally a healthy scratch in favor of Haydn Fleury or Cal Foote.
