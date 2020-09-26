Bogosian (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 5 versus the Stars, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Bogosian will watch from the press box for a fourth straight game, and it could be his last opportunity to play for the Bolts considering he'll be an unrestricted free agent in October.
