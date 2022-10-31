Bogosian (shoulder) sported a no-contact jersey during Monday's practice, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Bogosian still isn't expected to be available to play until late November. Coach Jon Cooper reiterated on Monday that Bogosian is still ahead of Anthony Cirelli for a potential return to the lineup from their respective shoulder surgeries.
