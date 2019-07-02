Lightning's Zach Fucale: Signs AHL-only deal
Fucale inked an AHL-only contract with the Syracuse Crunch on Monday.
Fucale spent the season with the Golden Knights' farm system, and would have struggled to find time had he gone back. The netminder will get a chance with the Crunch, but could find himself in the ECHL. He went 20-9-1 along with a 3.18 GAA and .894 save percentage in 34 games with ECHL Fort Wayne last season
