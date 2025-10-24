Girgensons (undisclosed) is good to play against Anaheim on Saturday, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley on Friday.

Girgensons still needs to be taken off injured reserve, but head coach Jon Cooper has already declared that the 31-year-old forward is ready to return, so his activation should come before the game. Girgensons had two goals, six points, 47 PIM and 174 hits in 82 regular-season appearances with Tampa Bay last year, but he hasn't played yet this season due to the injury. He'll probably serve on the fourth line Saturday, which might lead to Curtis Douglas being a healthy scratch.