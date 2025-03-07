Girgensons notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sabres.

Girgensons snapped a four-game point drought. He has three points over his last eight outings, which followed a 33-game slump. The 31-year-old is in a fourth-line role and is unlikely to see much more than that after the Lightning replenished their forward depth by acquiring Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Kraken on Wednesday. Girgensons has just five points with 68 shots on net, 122 hits, 37 blocked shots and 31 PIM over 62 appearances this season.