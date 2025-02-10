Girgensons scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Girgensons snapped a 33-game point drought with his second-period tally, which was the game-winner. During that brutal dry spell, he had 38 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-4 rating. Girgensons' physicality has kept him in the lineup as a bottom-six forward. He's on pace for a career-worst year -- he has three points, 59 shots on net, 106 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 55 appearances.