Girgensons was held off the scoresheet for the 17th game in a row in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

Girgensons' offensive futility is nothing new this year -- he ends his first regular season with the Lightning with a career-low six points, less than half as many points as he had in his next-worst season. He added 83 shots on net, 174 hits, 50 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 82 appearances. The Lightning aren't at full strength up front entering the playoffs, so Girgensons should be able to stick in a bottom-six role, and his physical play will be a benefit with the uptick in intensity of postseason play.