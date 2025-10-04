Girgensons (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's preseason game versus the Panthers, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Girgensons was hit hard into the boards by Carter Verhaeghe, who was ejected from the contest for the hit. The 31-year-old Girgensons joins a growing list of injured players for the Lightning after a sequence of bruising preseason contests against their in-state rivals. It's unclear if the Latvian forward will be healthy for the regular-season opener Thursday versus the Senators.