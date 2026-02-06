Girgensons scored a goal on four shots, added four hits, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

Girgensons ended a 12-game goal drought, a span in which he had five assists. His tally Thursday stood as the game-winner for the Lightning, his first such goal this season. Overall, the Latvian forward is up to 14 points, 62 shots, 128 hits, 28 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 48 contests. He has primarily played in a bottom-six role this season.