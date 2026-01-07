Girgensons scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Colorado.

It was his first goal in 19 games. Girgensons has just six goals, two assists and 98 hits in 35 games. He leads the Bolts in hits and has put up hits in all but one of those games. Girgensons plays an important on-ice role in the Bolts' bottom six, but his fantasy value is limited.