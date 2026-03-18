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Girgensons (undisclosed) will play versus the Kraken on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Girgensons was hurt in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes but won't miss additional time. The 32-year-old is slated to fill a bottom-six role as usual. He has one goal over 10 games since the Olympic break.

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