Girgensons signed a three-year, $2.55 million contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Girgensons spent the first 10 years of his career in Buffalo, totaling 188 points and 1,239 hits through 688 games. Last year, he scored 14 points while laying out 141 hits and averaging 11:51 of ice time through 63 games. The veteran forward will provide a bottom-six option for the Lightning.