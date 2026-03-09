Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Lights lamp in Sunday's loss
Girgensons scored a goal, added two PIM and levied four hits in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.
Girgensons snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. The 32-year-old has rebounded to his usual level of production this season with 15 points in 55 outings after being limited to six points in 82 regular-season contests last year. Girgensons also has 72 shots on net, 153 hits, 30 blocked shots and 22 PIM while primarily playing in a middle-six role for the Lightning in 2025-26.
