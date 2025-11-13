Girgensons scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Due to the Lightning's recent stretch of injuries, Girgensons was in a second-line role for this contest. The 31-year-old logged 15:41 of ice time, and he's been above the 15-minute mark in four of his last five games. He's produced three goals, one helper, nine shots on net, 24 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances this season. He's well on his way to bouncing back from last year's six-point effort over 82 regular-season outings, but he hasn't exceeded 20 points since 2014-15, so there's minimal upside here.