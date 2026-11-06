Girgensons notched an assist, five shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Girgensons missed three games due to a lower-body injury, and he had gone five contests without a point prior to that stretch. The 32-year-old returned to center the third line, and he delivered a helper on Ilya Mikheyev's second goal of the game. Girgensons has three points, 19 shots, 34 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 12 outings this season. If he can pick up the pace on offense, he'll have modest appeal in deeper fantasy formats.