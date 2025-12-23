Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Nabs helper in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girgensons logged an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Girgensons snapped a 12-game point drought when he helped out on Pontus Holmberg's goal 21 seconds into the game. With the helper, Girgensons is at seven points in 29 outings this season, surpassing the six-point regular season he had in 2024-25. This year, he's added 41 shots on net, 84 hits, 20 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating as a regular in the Lightning's bottom six.
