Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Not available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girgensons (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Boston, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Girgensons has nine goals, nine assists and 192 hits across 72 NHL games this season. He has gone without a point in his last four games. Girgensons could return to the lineup as early as Monday against Detroi.
More News
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Nets 100th career goal•
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Good to go•
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Lights lamp in Sunday's loss•
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Record-setting Olympian for Latvia•
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Two helpers in Olympic win•