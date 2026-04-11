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Girgensons (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Boston, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Girgensons has nine goals, nine assists and 192 hits across 72 NHL games this season. He has gone without a point in his last four games. Girgensons could return to the lineup as early as Monday against Detroi.

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