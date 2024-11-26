Girgensons notched an assist and four blocked shots in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Girgensons' helper was the 100th of his career. The 30-year-old forward has 189 points over 708 appearances, with much of his time in the NHL coming as a bottom-six player. This year, he's produced just the one assist in addition to 29 hits, 22 PIM, 17 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over his first 20 outings with the Lightning after a 10-year tenure with the Sabres. Girgensons has finished between 14 and 19 points in each of the last eight years, but he'll have some work to do to get to that level in 2024-25.