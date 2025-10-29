Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Rare two-goal game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girgensons scored twice Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Predators.
He managed just two goals in 82 games last season in Tampa Bay. Girgensons is better known for his bruise -- he delivered 174 hits last season. He already has eight in three games. But even then, how valuable is a guy who rang up just six points in 82 games in 2024-25? We think there are better hits options than Girgensons.
