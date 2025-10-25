Girgensons (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

As expected, Girgensons will make his season debut against the Ducks on Saturday after missing the first seven games of the 2025-26 campaign. He produced two goals, six points, 83 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and 174 hits across 82 games during the 2024-25 regular season.