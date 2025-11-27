Girgensons scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Girgensons' tally stretched the Lightning's lead to 3-0 at 5:52 of the first period, and it chased Dustin Wolf from the Calgary crease. The 31-year-old Girgensons earned the 200th point of his career with the tally, and he's had to work hard to reach that milestone in his 786th appearance. The Latvian forward has been a fine depth player this year with five goals, one assist, 16 shots on net, 46 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 16 outings. After shooting 2.4 percent last year, he's at 31.2 percent in 2025-26 in a total reversal of puck luck.