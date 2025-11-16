Girgensons scored a goal on his lone shot, dished out four hits, racked up two penalty minutes and held a plus-1 rating during his 19:36 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Girgensons has goals in back-to-back games while currently serving in a top-line role with Brandon Hagel (undisclosed) out with an injury. The 31-year-old has four goals and one assist in 10 games this season while averaging 15:05 of ice time per night, his most since the 2014-15 season. He'll likely be pushed down the lineup as the team gets healthier, but Girgensons isn't a bad idea in a pinch for fantasy managers dealing with injury issues.