Girgensons (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Monday versus Florida, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
Girgensons was injured in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers, but the ailment appears to have been a minor one. The left-shot forward has yet to miss a game in 2024-25, but he's offered just two helpers through 31 appearances.
