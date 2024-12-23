Share Video

Girgensons (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Monday versus Florida, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Girgensons was injured in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers, but the ailment appears to have been a minor one. The left-shot forward has yet to miss a game in 2024-25, but he's offered just two helpers through 31 appearances.

