Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Surfaces on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girgensons (undisclosed) was moved to injured reserve Monday.
Girgensons will miss at least the first two games of the 2025-26 campaign after landing on the IR list. However, it is unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He had two goals, four assists, 83 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and 174 hits across 82 regular-season outings in 2024-25.
More News
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Ends regular season in skid•
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Just second goal of season•
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Earns assist•
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Pockets helper in win•
-
Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Ends lengthy slump•