Girgensons (undisclosed) was moved to injured reserve Monday.

Girgensons will miss at least the first two games of the 2025-26 campaign after landing on the IR list. However, it is unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He had two goals, four assists, 83 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and 174 hits across 82 regular-season outings in 2024-25.