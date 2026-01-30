Lightning's Zemgus Girgensons: Two apples keep doctor away
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girgensons picked up two assists in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Thursday.
The points were his first in seven games. Girgensons had one hit Thursday; he has 116 in 45 games this season. Unfortunately, that single category strength isn't enough to make him fantasy worthy.
