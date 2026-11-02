Girgensons (lower body) won't play against Detroit on Tuesday, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Girgensons will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready for Thursday's matchup against Chicago. If he doesn't play against the Blackhawks, Girgensons might be available for Tampa Bay's upcoming four-game road trip, which begins against Minnesota on Saturday. He has collected one goal, two points, 14 shots on net, 31 hits and nine blocked shots in 11 appearances this season.