Hultstrom was not given a qualifying offer from the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hultstrom signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Panthers in May of 2016. The bill came due to the Panthers this offseason, but the team has elected to discontinue his services rather than extending him for another campaign following another season in the Swedish Hockey League with Djurgardens IF in which he totaled 24 points -- five goals and 19 assists -- over 44 games. While he's free to sign with another club, it's possible the 25-year-old will stand pat in Sweden.