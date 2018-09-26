Logan Shaw: Released from tryout offer
The Flames released Shaw from his professional tryout offer Wednesday.
The Flames are pretty strong up front, so Shaw was never a serious contender for a spot on the Opening Night roster. The 25-year-old winger has been invited to AHL Stockton's camp, so if he's unable to catch on with another NHL club, he may settle for an AHL-only deal.
