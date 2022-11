Eriksson has inked a contract with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Eriksson had some very good seasons in the NHL, surpassing the 70-point mark on three occasions with Dallas early in his career. He played last season with Arizona, where the 36-year-old had three goals and 19 points in 73 games. He returns home to his native Sweden to finish out his career.