Sbisa was released by the Islanders from a professional tryout offer Tuesday.

Sbisa made the Islanders' opening roster off a PTO last year, but he only suited up for nine games all season. The Islanders have a strong group of experienced young defensemen now and don't need Sbisa's veteran presence. The 29-year-old blueliner may seek out a minor-league contract elsewhere.

