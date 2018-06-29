Luca Sbisa: Hitting open market
Sbisa will test the water of free agency after the Golden Knights opted not to offer him a contract, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Sbisa was in and out of the lineup all season long, but did play all 10 games of the Western Conference finals and Stanley Cup Finals. Vegas stockpiled defenseman at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, but was unable to move them as hoped, so Sbisa becomes the odd man out. Previously an 82-game player, the 27-year-old should find a landing spot once the market opens July 1.
