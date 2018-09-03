Luca Sbisa: Remains on open market
Sbisa remains an unrestricted free agent.
The Golden Knights let Sbisa walk, but there's speculation that he could return to that young franchise following news that fellow defenseman Nate Schmidt has been suspended 20 games for violating the NHL's anti-drug policy. Sbisa, who was born in Italy, accrued two goals, 12 assists, and a plus-8 rating through 30 games with Vegas last season.
