Lucas Elvenes: Secures entry-level deal
Elvenes penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Vegas on Friday.
Selected by the Golden Knights in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Elvenes tallied five goals and 11 assists in 28 games this season playing for Rogle BK of the Swedish league. The 18-year-old will likely remain in his homeland for another season before Vegas makes the move to bring him over to North America.
