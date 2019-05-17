Ludwig Bystrom: Taking career overseas
Bystrom signed a contract with Karpat Oulu-Finland on Thursday.
Bystrom hasn't seen the ice in an NHL game over his five-year career, spending all of his time in the minors. The Swede logged a career-high 30 points (four goals, 26 assists) over 71 games for AHL Springfield last season.
